EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday afternoon, Miami Athletics announced that their football program, who is scheduled to play in El Paso on Dec. 31 in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, is currently in COVID protocols. It has prompted the Sun Bowl Association to release its’ own statement.

According to the release from the school, the Hurricanes football team is adhering to the outlined guidelines within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

As part of the news release, officials with the University said they remain “committed to its goal of participating in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, December 31, against Washington State while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

For their part, officials with the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game released their own statement, minutes after Miami Athletics did.

“The Sun Bowl Association remains committed to putting on the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas on December 31 with Miami taking on Washington State, however, the primary concern is the safety of the players, staff, fans and everyone involved…We are doing all we can to make sure that we follow state and federal guidelines to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all who attend, including, student-athletes, coaches, support staff, fans and employees. We will wait for updates from Miami and the ACC over the next 48-plus hours to ensure all protocols are followed.” Executive Director Bernie Olivas.

Miami is scheduled to arrive Sunday, December 26th. The Sun Bowl Game is set for Friday, December 31 at 10 a.m.

