MLB Draft League launch in 2021 includes Williamsport Crosscutters

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report (PBR) have combined to form a new MLB Draft League launching in 2021.

The league includes the Williamsport Crosscutters along with Trenton Thunder, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes and West Virginia Black Bears. All teams are formerly of the New York-Penn League.

The MLB Draft League will feature a 68-game regular season from late May to mid-August with an annual All-Star Break centered around the MLB Draft.

MLB Club scouts will be able to watch players in-person and with state-of-the-art scouting technology.

The Crosscutters will have a special Facebook Live event for Tuesday, December 8 at 7 p.m., where fans can learn more from the MLB Draft League and ask questions about the upcoming season.