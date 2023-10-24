More people are watching the NFL this season because of 'Swelce'

(WSYR-TV) — Although some people think the NFL is “overdoing it” with the coverage of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after rumors turned into a reality, it has had a positive impact for the football league.

Now that it’s confirmed “Swelce” is a thing, there might be lots more Taylor Swift sightings at Kansas City Chiefs games in the future, and a new study has found more people are interested in football because of it.

More fans are watching the NFL because of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

According to Play Ohio’s NFL Fan Survey, one in five NFL fans say their loved ones are now more interested in watching this season of the NFL, and the Big Game, because of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Getty Images

The survey also found that more than 50% of the added interest in football from the “Swelce” attention is “good” for the NFL. Not only is the attention good for the NFL, but for sports shops selling Kelce’s jersey, some even seeing a 400% spike in sales.

Courtesy of Play Ohio

On the contrary, 37% of fans think the attention is overrated, even Kelce admitting the NFL TV coverage has been “overdoing it” with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen at his Kansas City Chiefs’ games.

Although only 47% of football fans are women, that number could be raised because of Swifties, as it’s an exciting time for them and football fans everywhere.

Methodology

Play Ohio surveyed 504 self-reported NFL fans from across the U.S. in October 2023 to find out how Swifties have effected the football world. Respondents ranged in age from 20 to 79 with an average age of 44, with 50% identified as male, 49% identified as female, and 1% identified as non-binary or transgender.