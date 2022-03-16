RICHMOND, Va. (WIVB) — One of the coaches heading to Buffalo for the NCAA Tournament saved the day for a Buffalo native and his wife by offering to host their wedding at his house.

Chris Mooney is the coach of the Richmond Spiders men’s basketball team, which will be playing at KeyBank Center on Thursday afternoon. In 2020, he hosted a Buffalo man’s wedding in his backyard after the wedding was nearly further delayed due to COVID.

Jimmy Maiarana is a Buffalo native and a Richmond alum who was a team manager for the Spiders as a student. He and his wife, Tess, were inconvenienced by COVID-19 when their wedding was postponed.

The couple did end up getting married, however, as Coach Mooney came to the rescue and offered to host the ceremony in his backyard. Mooney said he and Jimmy have kept in touch after Jimmy graduated, which is how he heard the wedding plans were starting to fall through.

Coach Mooney comes through

While Jimmy is from Buffalo, Tess hails from Philadelphia. They live together in Nashville and were supposed to get married in Raleigh, N.C. Jimmy said that due to COVID restrictions at the time, anyone traveling from New York and Pennsylvania would’ve had to quarantine for 10 days upon returning, meaning their families would’ve been put in a bind had the wedding been in North Carolina.

The initial plan included 200 guests. That was knocked down to a much smaller plan, but that plan also fell through. At that point, Jimmy reached out to Coach Mooney to see if Mooney knew anyone at Richmond that could possibly help him and Tess hold their wedding on campus.

Chris Mooney displays the net after the championship of the 2022 Atlantic 10 conference tournament. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

“We’ve stayed in touch over the years,” Mooney said. “He comes back to Richmond every once in a while for a game, so I kind of knew that, obviously, they were engaged [and] knew their first wedding was postponed.”

When Jimmy wanted to try to have his wedding on campus, Mooney offered something better.

“He ended up just saying, ‘Why not do it in my backyard, outdoors?'” Jimmy recalled. “We could not speak more highly of him and his wife and all of the wonderful things that they did, not only for our wedding, which was huge, but also just my time at Richmond.”

Jimmy’s high praise for Mooney and his family continued, as he discussed what their gracious hosting meant to him.

“It just speaks to the heart that him and his wife Lia have. They opened up their home and gave us a chance to have a wedding,” he said. “So I think it just speaks to how selfless they are.”

Mooney shared a similar sentiment about his former team manager, reasons why he was happy to host the wedding.

“[Jimmy] is one of the top people that I’ve ever met. He’s incredibly intelligent, conscientious, kind,” he said. “He’s just an amazing person.”

The wedding

Prior to the week of the wedding, Tess had never been to the house in Richmond, so Mooney’s wife Lia texted and FaceTimed with her to help the couple get a better idea of how to set up and arrange things for the ceremony.

She helped out the week of the wedding as well, as she connected the couple with a caterer the Mooney family had used for basketball events, a videographer who worked for Richmond before getting a job with the Atlantic 10 conference, and others in the area to help with the setup.

Mooney said the wedding was great, though he was unable to attend, even though he was hosting.

“We didn’t go. We hosted it, but because of all the COVID craziness — we have two sons, and their school was starting the next week — and the school, if you remember, it was a big deal to open on time, and they wanted everything to go well, so they were asking everyone to — not quarantine, but to not socialize quite as much as usual,” he said. “While we wanted to go, we kind of just opened the doors.”

Mooney reflected on his assessment of the ceremony.

“So I don’t really know how the wedding went,” he said with a laugh.

So what did the Mooneys do for most of the day? Chris Mooney said they spent a lot time out of the house, doing things like going to the gym and having a long lunch.

That day, the men got ready in the basement of Mooney’s house and the women used the first floor.

Tess Maiarana also expressed how grateful she is for the family. She reflected on how the disappointment from losing their original venue in North Carolina quickly faded, as she realized the wedding in the Mooneys’ backyard was better than the couple’s original plan.

“The whole time that we decided to change to Richmond and were planning, I had in my mind, and our plan was, ‘We’ll do a one-year celebration, because this isn’t going to feel like the wedding that we had planned,'” she said. “Because of the space the Mooneys gave us, and because of the people we were able to have there, we ended up deciding not to have a one-year celebration. The whole thing, it felt like a dream, and it was the best day and way better than anything that I had originally planned.”

Love and basketball

The Maiaranas met at Richmond during their senior years of college, though Tess didn’t attend Richmond; she went to UNC Wilmington. They met through Tess’ best friend from high school, Lindsay Flanagan, who took chemistry with Jimmy freshman year. The couple met, fittingly, at the Richmond Spiders basketball apartment.

“For three years, she kept telling us, ‘You have to meet, you’re going to get married,'” Tess said. “And we were like, ‘Yeah, yeah, okay. Whatever.'”

Jimmy said Lindsay and Tess showed up at the apartment one day while he was hanging out there. He said as they walked through the door, he decided to introduce himself to the woman who would later become his wife, using Flanagan’s famous words.

“I introduced myself and I said, ‘Hey, you’re that girl I’m supposed to marry,'” he recalled. “We didn’t speak for six months because that’s a little weird if somebody says that to you.”

Six months later, the three went to a cover band concert, and the Maiaranas started dating shortly after.

Journey to the tourney

Maiarana with the A-10 trophy his freshman year.

Richmond men’s basketball secured the 6 seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament this year, beating the 11-seed Rhode Island Rams in round one, and then toppling the top three seeds in ascending order.

The Spiders took down the No. 3 VCU Rams, No. 2 Dayton Flyers and No. 1 Davidson Wildcats to claim their first A-10 title and first NCAA tournament appearance since the 2010-11 season, when Jimmy Maiarana was a freshman. The team made it to the Sweet Sixteen as a 12 seed that season.

Mooney said upon winning the A-10, he was congratulated via text by former Richmond men’s coach John Beilein, who most recently coached at Michigan from 2007-2019. Beilein also coached at Canisius College in the 90s and was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2021. Naturally, Mooney then asked if Beilein had any recommendations on things to do in the area. He said Beilein told him to get the team wings from Duff’s, and also recommended Chef’s and Anchor Bar.

The Maiaranas at the 2022 A-10 final, as Richmond beat Davidson to advance to the NCAA tournament. (Credit: Jimmy Maiarana)

In attendance at that A-10 final were the Maiaranas, who drove 10 hours from Nashville to Washington for the game. Jimmy said they’re going to try to make it to the game in Buffalo Thursday, but since they both work in pediatrics, it may not work out for the first round. He said it would be more likely they’d try for Saturday’s second round if Richmond moves on.

Thursday’s game will see the No. 12 Spiders take on the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes at 3:10 p.m. It will be the first time in Mooney’s 18-year Division I coaching career that he will coach at KeyBank Center. He and the Spiders have been studying up on the Hawkeyes, as they prepare for Thursday’s tip-off.

“I think Iowa’s great. They’re always great on offense; this year they seem to be exceptional. They have a potential lottery pick, and traditionally, those guys are pretty hard to defend. They shoot the ball extremely well, and all in all, they’re the Big Ten champions,” Mooney said. “They just came off of a great conference tournament run, so we’ll try to prepare as best as we can for a super opponent.”

Iowa went 26-9 this season, but Jimmy Maiarana has confidence in his alma mater and his former coach heading into the matchup.

“I think any time you have, A., Coach Mooney at the helm, and B., just the experienced seniors that we’ve got, you’ve got a chance,” he said. “And I think that’s what they’ve shown this year, is just resiliency for being so experienced in some of these more difficult games. Obviously, Iowa is a very tough opponent and very good, but I think we are as well. It should be a good game.”