SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two years ago, Onondaga County announced plans to spend some of its federal stimulus money to covert its Hopkins Road Softball Park into a multi-sport complex to open in 2023.

That plan has now been scrapped as Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is prioritizing the Aquarium project and the money for the complex was reallocated to the Micron project, a spokesperson for Onondaga County confirms.

Instead, with the approval of the Legislature through the budget process, Onondaga County will spend $6 million to improve the park.

Current facilities will be renovated and a single multi-sports field will be added in place of one old field, which could be for lacrosse, soccer or softball and baseball.