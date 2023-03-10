SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Friday morning Adrian Autry was officially announced as the eighth head coach in Syracuse men’s basketball history.

Autry, who played for coach Boeheim from 1990-1994, joined the SU staff at the start of the 2011-2012 season.

He takes over for Jim Boeheim who spent the last 47 years as the head coach of the Orange.

Earlier today, Adrian Autry made his first public appearance as the head coach of Syracuse on ESPN Syracuse Orange Nation Radio Show. You can listen to that full interview by clicking the video player above.