2020 draft offers wide receiver solutions

Clemson’s Tee Higgins (5) can’t quite make the catch in front of North Carolina’s Dominique Ross (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (WIVB) There’s a lot of chatter about the Bills needing to a find a true number 1 receiver this offseason to mix in with John Brown and Cole Beasley.

The Bills could do that in free agency but the more likely course is through the draft.

This is considered to be a talented and deep draft class at wide out.



Clemson’s Tee Higgins had over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns the past two seasons with the Tigers and he met with the Bills formally at the combine.

Higgins believes he’s the best of the best in the 2020 draft class.



“I think I’m the number 1. I feel like I can go on to a team and immediately impact that team and help the team get to the Super Bowl,” Higgins told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.



Colorado’s Laviska Shenault also met with the Bills staff this week. Shenault is another popular choice for the Bills in mock drafts.



“I think my versatility is a good thing,” Shenault said. “I want to be able to move everywhere and create mismatches everywhere on the field.”



Bills general Manager Brandon Beane agrees that the 2020 draft class is deep and has a lot of multi-talented playmakers.

“Receiver, of all positions, probably comes in the Baskin Robbins 31 flavors. Size, speed, length, run after the catch, all of variables,” Beane praised.





Sean McDermott size and speed are great but there’s one ability that tops all.

“Let’s start with a guy who can catch the football. When these young man run the 40 that’s great but at the end of the day you have to be able to play the position and one of the key elements for playing the wide receiver position is being able to catch the football on a consistent basis,” the Bills head coach said.

