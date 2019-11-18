4 Observations: Bills Beat Dolphins 37-20

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) congratulates wide receiver John Brown (15) after Brown scores a touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

1- Josh Allen delivers. The Bills quarterback looked comfortable and in control the entire game, matching a career-high with 3 touchdown passes and he ran for a score. Allen finished 21/33, 256 yards and didn’t have a turnover. He’s now gone 5 games without throwing an interception and has 8 touchdown passes during that same span. Allen’s TD-INT ratio in the past 5 games is 8-0, a drastic improvement from the first 5 games of the season when the tossed 5 TDs and 7 interceptions.

2- John Brown Breaks Out. The Bills wide receiver hauled in a season-high 9 passes for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 40 yard strike. Brown is now up to 817 yards this season and continues to prove he was worth every penny of the 3-year $27 million contract the Bills gave him this off season.

3- Explosive plays on both sides. The Bills offense has struggled to consistently produce “chunk” plays and have been forced to slowly drive the ball down the field but that wasn’t the case in Miami. The Bills opened the game with a 22 yard run by Devin Singletary and that sparked a day filled explosive plays. During the week, Sean McDermott told his team to play more “fearless” and it worked. They finished with 4 plays that went for 20 or more yards. The Bills defense also produced several explosive plays, racking up 7 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery.

4- Hausch-money pays dividends. The Bills kicker bounced back nicely following a rough outing in Cleveland. Stephen Hauschka was a perfect 3-3 on field goals and 4-4 on extra points. Entering the game, Hauschka was 0-3 on field goals from 50+ yards this season but split the uprights on a 51-yarder. He was 1-4 on field goals in the last 3 games so a solid performance was needed.