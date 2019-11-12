4 Observations: Bills fall to 6-3

(WIVB)– 1. Inept offense. We’re now past the halfway point of the season and the offense still hasn’t found a rhythm. They were 22nd in the NFL(19.8 PPG) entering the game and Sunday’s performance won’t improve that number. The Bills don’t make enough explosive plays in the passing game. Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to miss his targets deep down the field. It’s tough for any team to consistently put together 15 play, 80 yard scoring drives, that’s why explosive plays in the passing game are so important. The Bills offense scored 14 points on Sunday against a team that was 2-6, that’s not good enough.

2. Crazy 8. The Bills defense put together one of the most impressive goal line stands you will ever see. The Browns had 8 chances from inside the 2 yard line and the Bills defense kept them off the board. I spoke with several players after the game and they all said they’ve never been a part of something like that. Below is a recap of the amazing goal line stand-

1st & Goal at BUF 1

B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to O.Beckham. PENALTY on BUF-J.Poyer, Defensive Pass Interference, 0 yards, enforced at BUF 1 – No Play.

1st & Goal at BUF 1

(6:20 – 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to BUF 2 for -1 yards (M.Milano; J.Poyer).

2nd & Goal at BUF 2

(5:32 – 1st) N.Chubb right guard to BUF 1 for 1 yard (L.Alexander, L.Alexander).

3rd & Goal at BUF 1

(4:51 – 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to O.Beckham. PENALTY on BUF-T.White, Defensive Pass Interference, 0 yards, enforced at BUF 1 – No Play.

1st & Goal at BUF 1

(4:45 – 1st) N.Chubb right guard to BUF 1 for no gain (J.Poyer; T.Edmunds).

2nd & Goal at BUF 1

(4:04 – 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to O.Beckham (T.White).

3rd & Goal at BUF 1

(4:00 – 1st) N.Chubb left guard to BUF 1 for no gain (J.Poyer).

4th & Goal at BUF 1

(3:18 – 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to BUF 3 for -2 yards (C.Liuget; M.Milano).

3. Allen vs Mayfield. They will forever be linked along with the other quarterbacks who were selected in the 1st round of the 2018 draft. There was some good and some bad from both of the QB’s and their final stats look similar:

Allen: 22-41 passing, 266 yds, 0 td pass, 2 td rushing

Mayfield: 26-38 passing, 238 yds, 2 td pass

In the end, Baker’s team got the win so advantage Mayfield.

4. Hausch-money runs out. The Bills are desperate for points, any points, from anywhere, from anyone and making field goals is a must. Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka missed 2 costly field goals in the loss. The margin for error is so small when it comes to points. Hauschka’s misses were from 53 and 34.