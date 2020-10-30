Bills activate TE Lee Smith from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Buffalo Bills tight end Lee Smith warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After missing last week’s game against the Jets, the Bills have activated tight end Lee Smith from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Smith did not test positive for coronavirus but when Dawson Knox did, through contact tracing it was determined Smith came in close contact with Knox so he was put on the list along with fellow tight ends Tommy Sweeney (on PUP list) and Nate Becker (practice squad).

The Bills now have three tight ends on the active roster with Smith back plus Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam.

Kroft was not put on the list because he missed the meetings where it was determined players came in close contact with Knox because his wife, Lexi was giving birth to their baby girl Grace. Gilliam on the other hand goes “in and out of different meetings” according to head coach Sean McDermott when asked why he wasn’t on the list as well.