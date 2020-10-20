Bills can’t stop the run as Chiefs rush for 245 yards on Monday night

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It wasn’t the high scoring, pass heavy game everyone expected from this game as the Bills hosted the Chiefs on Monday night.

Instead, the Chiefs basically did whatever they wanted to on the ground as the Bills run defense was a big problem in a 26-17 loss to the defending Super Bowl champs.

“Up front we just have to be better. We have to be fundamentally sound, we have to do our job. Just talking to the guys, we’re gonna come in tomorrow and analyze the tape before we actually meet with our coaches because we want to figure out how we can nip this run in the bud,” Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said.

“We gotta be able to make teams one-dimensional so we can win football games and certainly get the ball back to our offense. So up front we gotta figure out how we can stop this run game because it’s gonna be a long year if we can’t.”

Usually the Chiefs beat teams with their explosive plays in the passing game with Patrick Mahomes but tonight it was their ground game that got it done. The Bills gave up 245 rushing yards against Kansas City. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the way with 161 rushing yards.

“The bigger picture is we’ve got some things we have to continue to work to get corrected and fundamentals, play more physical at the line of scrimmage is a must,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

“I think you gotta look at, this is an explosive offense right, mainly through the air, so you gotta pick your poison here, what you’re willing to trying to take away. On the other end you’re gonna give a little bit so I’m not saying that we liked what we gave up in the run game, that said towards the end of the game we were in the game as opposed to some people who are getting blown out because the ball is flying over their head in the pass game with Mahomes and Hill and 17 and Kelce,” McDermott explained.

“So you’ve gotta pick your spots against this explosive offense. Obviously we weren’t good enough in the run game, I wish we were better and that’s where fundamentals come in.”

Part of the problem with the Bills run defense is there were too many missed tackles tonight.

“We just gotta do a better job at practice, we all gotta make that emphasis to wrap up, to thud up whatever we have if we’re live or whatever. We just gotta make that emphasis because that’s been a problem we’ve had all year including myself so I mean we’ve just got to be better with it,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said.

And the Bills know they need to clean up this run defense otherwise they’ve just given out a blueprint on how to beat and expose weaknesses in this Buffalo defense.

“We’re just not getting the job done right now so whatever that is, we just gotta get back in the film room and at practice we gotta fix it. Teams are going to continue to attack us that way if we’re not stopping it so we just gotta get better with it,” Edmunds explained.

The Bills tried to shake thing up on the defensive line as Harrison Phillips and Trent Murphy were healthy scratches.

“Those two are good players, just wanted to take a look at some other guys who have practiced well and just see if we could change things up a little bit so we might come right back to those guys next week. We’ll see what the week holds here for us,” McDermott said.

They called up Bryan Cox Jr. and Justin Zimmer from the practice squad instead.