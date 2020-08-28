Bills DC Leslie Frazier: “You can’t ignore what’s going on in our country”

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – While many NFL teams decided not to practice on Thursday after the NBA, WNBA and many MLB teams did not play on Wednesday, the Bills still went on with their scrimmage.

Head coach Sean McDermott said they did talk about canceling it but ultimately decided to go on with it. These actions in sports are in the wake of Jacob Blake, a black man who was shot in the back seven times by police in Wisconsin.

And while the Bills did practice Thursday, the night before they met as a team to talk about social and racial injustice which defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier says that helped to focus on football the next day.

“I think Sean did a great job the night before our scrimmage in allowing a form for our players to voice their thoughts and opinions about what’s going on in our world. It was just I thought really great for us and very, very powerful as well and so when it came time to practice because of some of the conversations from the night before I think it was a lot easier to go on that field for that couple of hours and really focus on what we had to get done but the night before really set the table for what happened the next day,” Frazier said on a zoom call with reporters.

After their scrimmage on Thursday, running back Devin Singletary and defensive end Jerry Hughes gave their thoughts on what’s going on in the country and said as a team they’re still trying to figure out how to use their platform to speak out on social and racial injustice.

“This is not an easy time to be focused no matter who you are in the United States. It’s a challenging time but our guys are really trying to do their jobs and stay committed to what we’re trying to get accomplished each and every day. They’ve really handled things extremely well,” Frazier explained.

“Hopefully we can stay focused on what we have to get done but you can’t ignore what’s going on in our country. We’re not putting our head in the sand and pretending like the world is not going on. We’re well aware of what’s happening but at the same time we walk into this building we know we have a job to do, we have to focus and concentrate on what we have to get done.”