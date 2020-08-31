Bills injury report – August 31st: Stefon Diggs returns to practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a lengthy injury report for the Bills there was a piece of good news mixed in there as wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice after missing a few days last week with back soreness.
Did not practice:
-Wide receiver John Brown (illness)
-Defensive lineman Vernon Butler (hamstring)
-Tight end Tyler Kroft (foot)
-Offensive lineman Victor Salako (back)
-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck),
-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (chest),
-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)
-Offensive lineman Quinton Spain (foot)
-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)
-Offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (veteran rest day)
-Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (illness)
-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)
*Sean McDermott said Brown and Jefferson’s illnesses were not COVID-19 related
Red non-contact jersey:
-Running back Zack Moss (neck)
Returned to practice:
-Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back)
-Running back Christian Wade (quad)