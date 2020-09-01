Bills injury report: September 1st

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) and Buffalo Bills fullback Patrick DiMarco (42) watch practice from the sidelines at the ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News) Pool Photographer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a lengthy injury report on Monday, the Bills got a number of those guys back on Tuesday. Here is the full injury report:

Did not practice:

-Tight end Jason Croom was the only new addition to the injury report (hamstring)

-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (pec)

-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)

-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)

-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)

-Defensive lineman Vernon Butler (hamstring)

-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck)

Returned to practice:

-Tight end Tyler Kroft (foot)

-Offensive lineman Quinton Spain (foot)

-Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson (illness)

-Wide receiver John Brown (illness)

-Running back Zack Moss was no longer in the red non-contact jersey (neck)

*While many were concerned about Tre’Davious White’s ankle(s) on this play against Stefon Diggs, White seems fine as he did not appear on today’s injury report.