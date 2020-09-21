Bills LB Tyrel Dodson has strong first NFL start filling in for Tremaine Edmunds

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the Bills banged up at linebacker, that opened the door for others to make the most of their new opportunities. Tyrel Dodson did just that.

Dodson made his first career NFL start in place of Tremaine Edmunds who missed Sunday’s game in Miami with a shoulder injury.

“I feel like I did OK, I still left a lot out there that I can get better with but it’s a long process for me, first game, so I’m still trying to get my feet wet and still trying to learn and see stuff that I’ve never seen before. I mean it’s a good start there but I’m just gonna keep trucking,” Dodson said after the game.

First NFL start, I am so grateful for this time. I will forever be thankful for the trails & tribulations. It’s time to shine! #BillsMafia — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) September 20, 2020

When Edmunds got hurt last week against the Jets, Dodson stepped in and recorded his first career sack. He also ended that game with four tackles.

Dodson followed that up making a couple more big plays against the Dolphins. He ended with eight tackles, one for loss and almost came up with an interception of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

“Me being undrafted I have to take pride in just knowing my x’s and o’s and actually being one step ahead of the guys that are drafted and stuff like that so that’s what I bring to the game. My mom always tells me always be the smartest on the field so I feel like I am at all times and sometimes I make mistakes but mistakes are gonna happen are we’re going to get that fixed,” Dodson said.

“It was big for him, he’s usually one of our core special teams players so we missed him on special teams because he was playing on defense and to be able to do what he did at such a young age and this was a guy that was basically on the practice squad last year for the most part so just real proud of him, the way he’s grown, how humble he’s stayed and hungry,” head coach Sean McDermott explained.

And Dodson leaned on Edmunds leading up to the game to help him get ready for his first start.

“Tremaine talked to me last night and this morning just motivating me and just telling me just to play my game and stuff like that. Tremaine has done an excellent job being a leader to me and he’s actually helping me grow a lot” Dodson explained.

Even though Dodson felt prepared, he took time to soak in the moment.

“I’m gonna be honest, I was very emotional just knowing everything that I put into this, going through trials and tribulations and putting God first I was very emotional. Yeah, that’s honestly the main word right there, I was very emotional.”