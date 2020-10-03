Bills look to overcome second half slumps early in the season

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches as officials review a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It might sound cliche but the “tale of two halves” sums up the first three games of the season for the Bills pretty well.

In the first half, they come out hot on offense, getting out to a big lead while the defense looks like that top three defense we’re used to seeing.

But in the second, it’s a different story. They’ve let teams hang around or in the case of last week’s game, erase a 25-point lead to get back in the game and eventually take the lead. So I asked safety Micah Hyde why is that? And even he’s confused.

“I wish I could answer that question, if I could answer that question maybe we could figure out what was going on and put it to use.”

The Bills defense has only allowed one touchdown in the first half so far this season and two field goals while the offense has put up big numbers. They’re outscoring their opponents 59-16 in the first half. But in the second, they’re being outscored 61-34.

“You know I’ve been on a team like this before when I was in Green Bay and there was something about going in at halftime and coming back out, we just couldn’t find it,” Hyde said.

“I think this is different. We came out in the third quarter the other day and got a fourth down stop, turnover on downs and after that they kind of…I think they scored three, four touchdowns or whatever it was but we had the idea of coming out and playing fast we just didn’t hold true.”

That’s where you thought they were turning a corner with these second half slumps when they stopped the Rams on fourth down and Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a touchdown on the following drive.

But the Rams found a groove running the ball, putting up 167 rushing yards while the offense after that touchdown finished the next three drives with an interception, going three-and-out and lost a fumble. The Rams capitalized on all three opportunities and found the end zone on three straight drives to take the lead.

“You know it’s early in the season. Obviously we want to continue to improve in the third quarter and luckily it is early in the season and we have a lot to improve on,” Hyde explained.

The Bills will try to fix those second half lulls this week in Las Vegas against the Raiders.