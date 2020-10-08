Bills OL Cody Ford: “I would rather be healthy than be rich”

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Cody Ford spikes the football after Lee Smith made a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – While we wait to hear what the NFL is going to do with the Bills-Titans game scheduled for this Sunday, there are many scenarios that are on the table.

This comes after the Titans COVID-19 outbreak continues with two more Tennessee players testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday as we’re now three days away from when the Bills were supposed to play in Tennessee.

“As a team we’re gonna practice every day like we’re expected to play on Sunday. We’re not gonna worry too much about what’s going on outside. Obviously there are concerns with everybody, obviously this is something we expected to go through before the season started, not necessarily to this extent but we knew adversity was going to hit,” Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford said.

“We’re just gonna take every day, day by day and focus on this week and this week only.”

One of the options is to have the Titans forfeit the game. And while this would give the Bills a W in the win column, it would be a loss in the money column as players would not get paid if this happened.

“I don’t know anybody who wants to lose money because of something that they couldn’t control. I mean this is one of those things where you can only control what you can control. It’s gonna hurt not to get paid but I would rather be healthy than be rich,” Ford explained.

Bills center Mitch Morse said on Thursday they have to have faith in the league to put player safety first when it comes to playing this game.