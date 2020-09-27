Bills QB Josh Allen leads another fourth quarter comeback to beat Rams in week three

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass to Lee Smith (85) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When asked about making a habit of these four quarter comebacks, Bills quarterback Josh Allen just shook his head during his postgame zoom call.

“Going up 28-3 as a team we’ve got to be better, we gotta make sure we’re keeping our foot on the pedal and we got to put that game away,” Allen said.

It went down to the wire but the Bills came out with a 35-32 win over the Rams to stay undefeated at 3-0 but based off the first half, it didn’t look like it would be this close in the end.

The Bills took a 21-3 lead at halftime and added to it in the second half taking a 28-3 lead. Then things went south and they gave up 29 unanswered points as the Rams took a 32-28 lead with 4:30 left in the game.

“Probably just got too relaxed and that’s on me. I gotta be the leader especially with the offense, I can’t let us dip there in the third and fourth quarter. I gotta make sure we’re on our p’s and q’s, we’re moving the ball and keeping our defense off the field because that offense is, they’re pretty good. They controlled the ball well, they moved the ball, they’ve got a good quarterback over there so I have to do a better job executing the plays that Daboll calls for us,” Allen said.

Allen hit Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds left in the game for the go-ahead touchdown. But before that, a controversial interception and Allen fumbling on a strip sack by Aaron Donald helped LA’s comeback.

“I’m very happy with how resilient this team was but I’m also a little mad at myself for allowing this to kind of dip right there and now executing like we should have. I put the ball in harms way too often but at the end of the day we got a victory and that’s all I care about,” Allen explained.

This is now Allen’s seventh fourth quarter comeback and ninth game-winning drive he’s led. How he handled himself on the go-ahead drive is something he learned from the playoff game in Houston but this time there was a different outcome.

“I think I took a lot from that game and I think you saw I wasn’t trying to force the ball to the end zone, I was taking kind of what they were giving us and I knew we had time. I wasn’t trying to panic, our team wasn’t panicking and I think especially in that situation they look to the quarterback to be cool and calm and that’s what I was trying to be. Our guys made some plays, spectacular plays and we got it done,” Allen explained.