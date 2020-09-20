Bills relying on Andre Roberts’ dynamic return skills once again

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills Pro Bowl return specialist Andre Roberts began his eleventh season in the NFL last week and once again he’s off to a strong start.

“That’s my job right? Catch the ball and give the offense good field position. Our defense played great, had a lot of three-and-outs and gave me a lot of field to work with so with that defense playing great and our punt return team blocking hard we did a good job to help our offense out and give them good field position,” Roberts said.

In the Bills’ 27-17 season opening win against the Jets, Roberts had one kick-off return for 31 yards and five punt returns for 68 yards. And Roberts got to do it against his former team, something he says will never get old.

“I think it will always live up to the expectations especially when we get a win.”

Roberts made the Pro Bowl last season for the second time in his career after finishing fourth in the league in average kickoff return yardage (26.6 and 664 yards total).

“I think it was just good for our return team to start off fast. It’s one game, you can’t get too high or too low off one game regardless of what we do but I think it’s good to start off fast,” Roberts said.

I think this is a very underrated aspect of the Bills’ game. Some thought they’d part ways with Roberts in order to make room for other wide receivers given the level of talent in that room during training camp. But those who know how much Sean McDermott values what Roberts can do in the return game, knew that wasn’t going to happen.

“Yeah man I love that guy. He personifies what it means to be a Buffalo Bill, unselfish, leader, tough, hard working guy, you don’t read his name in the paper a whole lot but he does so much behind the scenes for our football team,” McDermott said.

“I mean he was in the zone. Just unbelievable determination to get those yards, some of which he was set up for and some of which he got on his own. Just to play as hard as he does I think really helps the young guys be able to see that and model themselves after that.”

The next thing to check off Roberts’ list is to find the end zone.