Bills say WR Cole Beasley was ‘tough as nails’ playing through injury against Colts

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bills 32-30. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s the playoffs now and players do whatever it takes to win, even if that means playing through an injury.

That’s exactly what Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley did against the Colts.

You could tell Beasley wasn’t 100% as he was fighting through a knee injury he suffered in week 16 against the Patriots. He didn’t play in the regular-season finale against the Dolphins but toughed it out to play in their 27-24 wild card win on Saturday and made a bunch of key plays.

After the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Beasley is “tough as nails” and on Monday, head coach Sean McDermott echoed that statement.

“He’s a stud, man. He’s tough as nails, he loves to compete and he did a great job along with our training staff getting himself ready to play last week. So we come back this week and get ready to go again,” McDermott explained.

Beasley ended with a team-high seven catches against the Colts and ended with 57 yards, good for third on the team in the game.

“I could go on and on about Cole Beasley and what I feel about him. What he’s done for our football team, I’m not surprised. He’s a tough, smart, competitive player for us. A leader and willing to do whatever he can do to help his football team,” Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said.

This was the first time since week 10 Allen had Beasley, Stefon Diggs and John Brown all out there together and that’s huge as they get further into the playoffs.

“He’s [Beasley] been really good for us and kind of been under the radar for many years of his skill set and what he can do but just have so much confidence and trust in him. I wouldn’t expect anything less from someone like him,” Daboll explained.