Bills training camp injury update: August 25th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There was only on addition on the Bills injury report for August 25th.
Did not practice:
-Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (chest)
-Running back Taiwan Jones (knee)
-Tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot)
-Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring)
-Running back Christian Wade (quad)
-Fullback Patrick DiMarco (neck)
-Linebacker Corey Thompson was the only new addition to the injury report as he was held out of practice with a knee soreness.
-Wide receiver John Brown received a veteran’s rest day.
Red non contact jersey:
-Wide receiver Robert Foster (concussion protocol)