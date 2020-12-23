Former Bills WR Eric Moulds says this is ‘legitimately a Super Bowl team’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – His first season with the Bills isn’t even over yet and already wide receiver Stefon Diggs is etching is name in the record books.

Diggs broke Eric Moulds’ team record for most receptions in a season that he set back in 2002 with 100 catches. He now has 111 catches which leads the league and 1,314 receiving yards that marks a new career-high.

That probably won’t be the only one of Moulds’ records Diggs breaks this season. He’s now just 55 years away from breaking Moulds’ team record for most receiving years in a single-season.

“I think it’s outstanding, I think it’s great to see,” former Bills wide receiver Eric Moulds told News 4’s Heather Prusak on a zoom call.

“It’s always a blessing to see that you have a record and a guy like him is breaking that record so I’m extremely excited for him, the team is doing well and it’s giving me a lot of bragging rights. We’ve been down a few years but the Bills the last couple years have made the playoffs so now I get a lot of the bragging rights with the former players.”

The Bills drafted Moulds 24th overall in 1996 and became one of Buffalo’s best wide receivers of all time. In addition to cementing his name all over the Bills’ record books, he was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro.

And before this season, the Bills never had a receiver of that caliber. This passing attack struggled not only searching for their franchise quarterback, but it was a revolving door of wide receivers that finally stopped on the group they have now with Diggs leading the way.

“What I see from Stefon is he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder. I think that the trade from Minnesota, he was drafted there and he didn’t really get a chance to show what he can do. And I think obviously you can tell it bothered him a lot and he came in this season with a chip on his shoulder,” Moulds said.

“Obviously when you get traded you come in and say you know what I have a chip on my shoulder, I’m gonna show those guys that didn’t believe in me. And now you’re with a team and an organization and a city that embraces you and shows you the love that you never really got in Minnesota so he’s really playing for himself and the city.”

Even with everything Moulds did, all of his individual success, he just missed out on winning a division title with the Bills (other than this year, the last time they won it was 1995, the year before he was drafted). So that’s something this current team has already accomplished that teams Moulds was on did not. Another thing they’re looking to do that Moulds’ teams didn’t is win a game in the postseason.

“It’s similar but it’s different you know every team is different and every situation is different. We played in the playoffs a couple times and we thought we had the teams to go all the way and obviously we fell short,” Moulds said.

“This Bills team is totally different. They’re legitimately a Super Bowl team. I think we felt that we were and we had to have a number of things to go right to get there but I really feel like if they go out and perform like they have the last 15 weeks they’ll do well. They have a chance to really, legitimately go to the Super Bowl if they stay injury free.”

The last playoff game he played in with the Bills was the infamous Music City Miracle against the Titans, something that still sticks with him.

“I think about it a lot and it was very, very tough because I played my last year with the Tennessee Titans so I heard it every day. So it was very tough to hear that every day and even though when I played for the Titans I would always say you know what you guys cheated the Bills, you cheated us,” Moulds explained.

“It’s tough to have that uniform on and still say you cheated us out of a chance to go to the Super Bowl because I really felt whoever won that game would go to the Super Bowl and that’s exactly what happened.”

But before this current team can think about the postseason, they’re looking to close out the regular season on a high note and wrap up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They take on New England this Monday night and at halftime, Moulds said former players from both teams are doing a zoom to analyze and critic the game.