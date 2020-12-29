Sean McDermott keeping plan for week 17 in-house

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – After beating the Patriots on Monday night, the worst the Bills can do in terms of seeding for the playoffs is getting the three seed but the two seed is still up for grabs as well.

All the Bills have to do is beat the Dolphins in week 17 and they clinch the two seed. They can also do that with a Steelers loss to the Browns.

So now the question is does Sean McDermott rest key players in the regular season finale for the playoffs or keep the foot on the gas to ensure they get the two seed?

“Those conversations have taken place today and we’ve got a plan. I’m gonna keep that plan internal for a number of reasons. Number one is I haven’t had a chance to talk to our players yet but we have a plan and we’ll execute that plan this week,” McDermott said on Tuesday.

McDermott said he’s going to keep their plan in-house so we won’t know what they’ve decided until the Bills hit the field on Sunday.

“At the end of the day it’s trying to do what’s best for our football team and where we are. Every team’s different.”

It doesn’t seem like Pittsburgh is too concerned about getting the two seed because head coach Mike Tomlin already announced he’ll sit key starters against the Browns in week 17 including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. So does that impact McDermott’s decision as to what he’ll do with the Bills?

“Yes and no. I think at the end of the day it all comes back to again making sure we’re doing right by our team and the best thing for us. I’m sure Mike’s doing the same thing for his team and so we’re always trying to weigh every factor we can, every variable to put that into the equation to help us make a good decision here and yet at the same time we’ve gotta come back to do what’s right for our team,” McDermott explained.