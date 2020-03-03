Time to extend McDermott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Last week, Sean McDermott made the rounds with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. It wasn’t what he said about the Bills but what other coaches, media members, and former players are now saying about the franchise.

An assistant coach I spoke with called Sean McDermott one of the best defensive minds in the game. A former player said McDermott is a big reason free agents are now taking Buffalo seriously as a potential landing spot.

For year’s, there was a strong belief that free agents just didn’t want to play in Buffalo. Bad records and bad coaching were prominent reasons for that sentiment. Free agency is around the corner and I don’t know if the Bills will land a big prize but if they come away empty it won’t be due to the head coach.

Sean McDermott was hired in 2017, since that offseason the coaching carousel has continued to spin at warp speed. 17 of the 32 nfl teams have a new head coach since the 2017 offseason. Players want to play for a franchise that’s stable.

McDermott has 25 wins over the past 3 seasons, during that same time chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has 26 wins. Lynn recently received a one-year extension through the 2021 season. Sean has two year’s left on his current deal but it’s time for ownership to lock him up with an extension.

Next season will be his 4th in Buffalo. The last time the franchise had one head coach on the sideline for 4 full seasons it was Marv Levy. That’s also the last time the franchise had stability.

Ownership rolled the dice on a guy who had never been a head coach at any level. That gamble paid off with 2 playoff appearances in 3 years. Now it’s time to double down.