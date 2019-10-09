Zay Jones thanks Bills staff, fans after being traded to Oakland

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Zay Jones took to Twitter Tuesday night to show his appreciation for his time as a member of the Bills.

Jones thanked the front office and Coach McDermott for the opportunity to pursue his dream at the highest level. He also mentioned the lockerroom for helping him create memories and lifetime bonds.

Thank you to the all of the Bills staff for your efforts to help better me on and off the field. I could name you all, but you know who you are. And thank you to some special bills fans that I had the fortune to play for & personally meet. I don’t take the time I had for granted. — zay (@zayjones11) October 9, 2019

As he continued to thank the staff for bettering him on and off the field, Jones made sure to thank members of the Bills Mafia.

The Bills traded Zay to the Oakland Raiders Monday evening for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.