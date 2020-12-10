NY Blitz Gridiron Update: Week 14

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants pulled off a massive upset in Seattle on Sunday, knocking off the Seahawks in a 17-12 win despite just 105 passing yards from backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

They did it with 190 yards on the ground and a phenomenal defensive effort that gave up just ten points to a Seahawks offense averaging 29. And now the Giants could be getting their starting QB back.

Barring a setback in practice this week, Daniel Jones is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Arizona. Jones could face a Cardinals defense that has faded in recent weeks, having given up a total of 86 points over three straight losses.

Head coach Joe Judge remains cautious with his young quarterback.

“We’re optimistic,” Judge said. “I know he’s going to tell us everything we want to hear so again we’ve got to use our eyes instead of our ears with Daniel. So we’re going to put him out there today and give him a chance to progress.

“Today is a walk through so we’re not going to see everything full speed. Tomorrow we’ll be on the field moving around. Then Friday will be a big day for us to make a final decision hopefully going into the weekend.”

While McCoy helped guide the Giants to a big upset win, Jones provides a little more juice in the passing game. He’ll get a middle of the pack pass defense in the Cardinals if he can suit up on Sunday.