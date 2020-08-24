NYG Player Media Availability 8/24: TE Evan Engram, OT Cameron Flemming

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Below are the full transcripts for press conferences held today after practice by TE Evan Engram and Offensive Tackle Cameron Flemming. Today’s media availability for the coaching staff, including Head Coach Joe Judge and WR Coach Tyke Tolbert, can be found here.

TE Evan Engram

Q: I want to ask you about sort of the speed and the intensity that you’re practicing with these days and if it feels different to you than maybe in the past. Is there an added energy to you? An added urgency?

A: Definitely myself, for sure. Just getting out there with all of the new staff, new coaches, and new offense, energy is very high. The urgency is high. Every day is a process to attack and to get better. It’s something that we’ve all bought into and we’re trying to get better at each and every day.



Q: Was today a good example of all the different things that you can bring to this team in terms of blocking and catching downfield and the various roles that you can play?

A: I just try to show up each and every day and do what I’m asked. If that’s going to be physical in the run game, if that’s using my speed to get down field and get open in the passing game, then that’s what I’m going to do. I’m just coming in, finding ways to get better and do whatever I’m asked for the team.



Q: Joe (Judge) was saying the other day that he loves watching you practice. Of all the compliments you get, explosive, game-breaker and whatnot, how big of a compliment is it when a coach says to you he likes watching you practice? Why do you think that is?

A: I think Joe’s just a very high energy guy. He’s been honing in on us about attacking the details and finding ways to get better each and every day. For me, that’s just my mentality right now. Each day is a new day. Each day is an opportunity to get better and to attack and to empty the tank. It’s definitely exciting to talk to Coach and to continue to work to get better. Like I said, every day is a new opportunity. I just love to work each and every day.



Q: Did what you went through last year change your mentality at all? Did it change the way you feel, like after missing that much time, did it change the way you attack each day?

A: I’m living in the now. Last year is last year. I just know I’m blessed to be healthy right now and to be back on the field with my guys. Like I said, each day is an opportunity to empty the tank. I’m not going to take that for granted.



Q: I wanted to ask you about the defense. You’ve been practicing against the defense and I’m just wondering what your impressions are about the unit? What’s different about them? What do you think that unit’s going to create as far as problems for opposing tight ends like yourself?

A: Oh man, our defense has been working really hard. I’ll tell you one thing, they’ve been real physical in practice. Each day, we come out and compete to make each other better. They’re flying around, they’re communicating, they’re improving each and every day. From a tight end group and as an offense, I know that the physicality and the attention to detail that they have is forcing us to get better as well and to attack those things as well.



Q: Is anybody really standing out, especially from that very young secondary that you face?

A: I think all of the guys are working their butts off and improving each and every day and making us better.



Q: George Kittle and Travis Kelce got huge contracts in the last couple of weeks. I was wondering your reaction to those, and if it made you think at all what you could be worth down the line?

A: I definitely saw that. I think it’s awesome for those guys. They’ve worked their butts off, they’re very talented guys and leaders of their team. That’s kind of my motivation right now, is to just come in and continue to get better with my talents and to continue to push my team. I’m not going to worry about the numbers and the contracts. My focus right now is just becoming a better leader and a better teammate and a better football player.



Q: You’ve had time to digest what the offense is going to look like and everything and what you can do here. What do you envision you being able to do over the course of a 16 game season?

A: I’m basically just going to come in and do what I’m asked every day. That’s being a complete football player. That’s being physical in the run game, that’s being dynamic and flexible in the pass game. We have a lot of talent on our team. I just need to come in and do my part, continue to work as a unit and to be successful on Sundays.

OT Cameron Flemming

Q: Tell us, what was your reaction when Nate Solder opted out because, obviously, that has a direct impact on your depth chart? Did you feel a sense to be more urgent?

A: I was just concerned for Nate and his family. I’m glad he did what he thought was right. I was just supportive of Nate. That’s all I thought.



Q: Do you feel this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for? You’ve never started more than seven or eight games in a season. Do you feel like you’ve been waiting a long time for this opportunity and feel ready to capitalize on it?

A: Whatever position they decide to put me in, I’m ready for it. I’ve always been ready. I’m just here to work. Hopefully we have a great season this year.



Q: Is it an advantage for you that you have an existing relationship with Jason Garrett and Marc Colombo and with Joe Judge?

A: I wouldn’t say it’s an advantage. I think it’s good that I can try to be a veteran leader and try to help everybody along, especially with the offense. I have previous knowledge of the offense, so I’m trying to help the o-line just move forward so we can be the best we can be this year.



Q: What have you seen from Jason Garrett? Is he the same guy he was as the head coach? Is he quieter now? Is he a little more honed it on one spot? What have you seen? You know him as a head coach and now you’re seeing him as an offensive coordinator. What’s the difference?

A: Coach Garrett is Coach Garrett. He’s the same guy as he was in Dallas as he is here. He’s just a good coach, he’s ready to work, and he’s trying to keep us accountable and make us better.



Q: How similar or different is this offense here now that he’s strictly the coordinator, and just different people that have input?

A: I’m not going to comment on our offensive schemes. But yeah, I’m just not going to comment on our offensive scheme.



Q: You’ve been around a little bit. Is this a strange camp in the sense that you normally would have played some preseason games, had an idea about how your team is performing? Is everything kind of like going on trust? You’re trusting that what you’re doing now is right?

A: Obviously, it’s different than any camp I’ve had before with the whole COVID and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, football is just football. Camp is camp. We’re going to go out there and work and compete. We’ll see what product we bring to the field come September 14th.



Q: But do you feel like you’re flying blind a little bit because you haven’t played anybody?

A: I wouldn’t say that. I think we make our best strides in practice no matter what. I think we’re getting a lot of good practice in and I’m happy with that.



Q: I was just wondering, you’re one of the veteran guys on that line. I was wondering if you could tell us a little bit about what you’re seeing from some of the young defensive linemen that you’re lining up across from?

A: I see a lot of competition, a lot of hard workers. We’re definitely ‘iron sharpens iron’. The o-line is making the d-line better, and the d-line is making us better. I’m just happy that we’re getting good work in. They’re pushing us really hard.



Q: Is anyone in particular really jumping out at you that kind of surprised you?

A: Everybody in front of me is going after it. I couldn’t pick out one if I wanted to.