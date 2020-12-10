Player Profile: Daniel Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While saying his injured right hamstring was feeling better, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scrambled when asked whether he would be able to play this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.

Giants coach Joe Judge said earlier Wednesday he was optimistic Jones would be able to return after missing last weekend’s game in Seattle. The rookie coach tempered his comments, saying Jones has to show he can protect himself before he will be allowed to play Sunday at MetLife Stadium.