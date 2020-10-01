WATCH: OT Cam Flemming talks early struggles of offensive line

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s no secret the Giants offensive line has been less than stellar over the last few seasons, but the 2020 group of big guys have taken things to a new low.

Pro Football Focus has them ranked dead last for pass blocking. Daniel Jones has been pressured on 41.5% of drop-backs this season, tied for third-most in the league. He’s been sacked nine times through three games.

The run blocking hasn’t been much better. The Giants rank last in the league in rushing yards per game with 56.7. The team’s 53 rush attempts are also last in the league.

Veteran tackle Cam Flemming talked with reporters today about the team’s struggles thus far. A full transcript of the interview can be read below.

OT CAM FLEMMING

Q: You’ve been on some winning teams. What’s the mood of the locker room like right now?

A: I think the mood is good. We know we have to work harder and do better to pull out some of these wins. I don’t think anything is going to get us a down. I think we’re together as a team and we’re just ready to go out there and work some more.

Q: Do you as a veteran monitor that with the young guys? Do you keep tabs and check in on people to make sure their heads are on right at 0-3?

A: No, I think there’s a pretty good consensus around that we’re all keeping our heads up and trying to go out there and work. I think this is just a very work-focused team and we know we have to do a little bit better, do a little bit more to bring it all together. I don’t think there’s a need to just monitor anybody.

Q: How much responsibility does the offensive line take for the way the offense is struggling? There’s that old saying that whenever things go well, the offensive line doesn’t get enough credit. Well, this is the opposite side. Do you feel like you’re getting too much blame or you guys deserve the blame?

A: Us as an offensive line, we’ll take all the blame, we’ll take all the things that are being said. I think we truly believe that as we go, the team goes. We’re willing to take all the pressure on us, all the burden on us. We know if we do what we need to do, then we’re going to see success as an offense.

Q: We focus so much on Aaron Donald. How good are the Rams off the edges, where it’s the guys you’ll have to go against?

A: They have a lot of talent everywhere. They’re a talented team. Obviously, Aaron Donald is a very special player. Leonard Floyd and Ebukam both are really good on the edge. We have to hold up our end of the bargain as tackles, for sure.

Q: Obviously the running game has struggled gravely early in the season. What’s your assessment on why?

A: I think we just need to execute better as a team, especially as an O-line. We need to be a little bit more dominant and execute.

Q: What‘s the message that the coaches are sending to you if you’re just saying it’s execution? How do they sort of get that out of you guys then?

A: The coaches, obviously, it’s their job to get it out of us, but I think it’s something we need to take up on our own. To just put a more physical mentality or, I guess, physical picture out there on tape or on the field.

Q: You said the mood of the team is good. Are you curious to see how the team does respond this week? Obviously last week was a rough one.

A: I’m not curious at all. I know what this team is made of, I know what we’re capable of. I’m excited more than curious, I guess. I’m excited to see how we go out there and play versus the Rams.

Q: You think this game will tell something about the makeup of this team?

A: I wouldn’t say that. Every game tells the makeup of this team. We just have to keep pushing forward.

Q: Coaches talk about offensive lines gelling. You guys have three new guys in that group. Is it realistic to expect you guys to be gelling at this point or is that something that will take time?

A: I think it’s extremely realistic. I’m definitely one of those new guys on the offensive line. I like to think that the offensive line is forming. I don’t think it’s a time thing. I think if everybody is doing their job, then we’ll gel. I think gelling is a little bit more of a myth in my opinion.