FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s going to be a big day at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Not only is it the New England Patriots’ season opener, but there will also be a homecoming celebration for Tom Brady.

The Patriots will be looking to show they’re strong competitors as they host the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and get a win with Brady in the building.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Brady will have 20 family members in attendance to watch the game and the halftime ceremony honoring his storied career in New England.

Kraft said he is excited to have Brady back because fans never got to say a proper goodbye or thank you. While he wouldn’t touch on the specifics of the celebration, he said they are doing something “special and unique.”

“We were privileged to have the greatest player in the history of the game,” Kraft added. “If you saw him in the huddle, he could make average players better. He brought the best out in people.”

(Story continues below video.)

Quarterback Mac Jones said Thursday he is excited to have Brady at the game.

“I think it’ll be great juice in the stadium and for us to just play our game and focus on what we can control, I’m definitely really appreciative of him, this team, and everybody,” he said.

Sunday’s game won’t be easy for the Patriots with the Eagles coming off of one of their best seasons in franchise history. Philadelphia went 14-3 and reached the Super Bowl, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Patriots finished the season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Before the game, be sure to tune in to our special “New England Nation: Homecoming” live at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence.