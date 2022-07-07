BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a big day for the Buffalo Sabres: They’re scheduled to make three picks in the first round of Thursday’s NHL Draft. They’ll either restock their pipeline with top prospects or package them in a significant trade.

You can follow along on this page for live updates throughout the draft.

How to watch the NHL Draft

The Draft is a two-day event running Thursday and Friday, July 7-8 in Montreal. Round 1 starts at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN, ESPN+). Rounds 2-7 start at 11 a.m. Friday (NHLN, ESPN+).

Sabres draft picks

The Sabres own three first-round picks and 11 overall. The Sabres got the 16th overall pick from Vegas as part of the Jack Eichel trade. They got the 28th overall pick from Florida as part of the Sam Reinhart trade.

Round 1: 9th overall, 16th overall (from VGK), 28th overall (from FLA)

Round 2: 41st overall

Round 3: 74th overall

Round 4: 106th overall

Round 5: 134th overall (from NJ)

Round 6: 170th overall, 187th overall (from CGY via FLA)

Round 7: 202nd overall, 211th overall (from DAL)

Top NHL Draft prospects

Who’s good this year? Canadian center Shane Wright is expected to go #1, but he’ll be gone before the Sabres are on the clock.

Take a look at the prospect rankings from NHL Central Scouting.

What has Kevyn Adams said?

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has kept his cards close to the vest, though he has indicated — at least publicly — that he does not intend to make a blockbuster trade.

“At nine, you’re going to look at your list and you’re going to say, man we’ve got these three players, we really like all of them, but you can only call one name and you have to make that decision,” Adams said in a pre-draft news conference. “But that goes back to if you’ve done the work before and you’re prepared for that, you move forward. Then balancing who could be there at 16, that’s where I really lean on these guys and ask a lot of questions.”

Sabres schedule

The NHL released the 2022-23 schedule Wednesday. The full list of Sabres games can be found here. Notable items include:

Season opener is home on Oct. 13 vs. Ottawa

Home games the day before and after Thanksgiving

Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Buffalo on Dec. 1

On the road New Year’s Eve and Day

Only one home game against Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 21

