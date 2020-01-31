Nicholas Czerow new GM of Watertown Rapids

WATERTOWN, NY – The Watertown Rapids of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, owned and operated by S & V Baseball Management, LLC, are pleased to announce Nicholas Czerow as their next General Manager effective January 31, 2020.

Czerow, a native of Oswego, NY joined the Rapids in December of 2019 as the Director of Sales & Marketing before transitioning into the role of General Manager. Czerow is committed to continuing the legacy of the Watertown Rapids far into the future with a passion for winning, community engagement, and leaving fans with a lasting memory of time well spent.

Czerow spent three years in Greenville, SC with the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits before embarking upon the new opportunity Watertown presented. Czerow brings a wealth of knowledge in inventive and unique ways to engage fans at baseball games and in the community.

Co-Owner Paul Velte on Czerow’s arrival, ”We are so pleased to have a person like Nick to carry on building our franchise in Watertown. Nick is a person that we have been working on bringing into our organization for a long time. We are very proud to have him join our team.”

Co-Owner Mike Schell, “We are proud to introduce Nick as our new General Manager. He brings a wealth of energy, imagination, and experience.”

Brandon Noble, the former General Manager who championed the club through their inaugural season in 2018 and 2019 remains an important figure in the Rapids’ management. Noble, the new Head Baseball Coach and Athletic Department Specialist with Jefferson Community College will begin a new role with Watertown Rapids entering their third season in the PGCBL.

“Nick and I have worked closely together for many years and I’m confident he’ll take this team to the next level. I’m excited to continue working with him and seeing all of our new ideas put into place this summer,” said Noble.

Schell added, “We are grateful to Brandon for guiding the organization through its first two seasons, and for agreeing to continue as part of our front office team as he also assumes new duties at JCC.”

“Brandon has been with us from the beginning. We know that our staff will always be sought after because we feel we have some great people. We are excited that he will be with us to carry on the success he started,” said Velte.

Czerow is looking forward to meeting with all members of the Watertown community with growth in focus.

“Partnerships are what brought me to Watertown, NY. It started with first meeting Brandon Noble as students at SUNY Cortland and working on projects together, then working in sales together in Greenville, SC. This is the next step in that partnership. We are excited to focus our passion on a city so close to our hometowns.”

“We are focusing on delivering an overly positive and successful experience for all of our partners/sponsors and fans in the community. We grow as one, and can accomplish that much quicker working together,” added Czerow.

Co-Owners Mike Schell and Paul and Dan Velte continue to grow Rapids baseball.

Czerow, “It has been so great working with Mike, Paul, Dan, and especially Dave Oster. You feel their commitment to Watertown, NY when they speak. They have been thrilled to bring a phenomenal product to the community. It is my pleasure to take that to the next level.”

“Not only does their experience come from successful baseball clubs, but also from New York cities that are now members of our league. They provide all the tools to better serve the community.”

Czerow on the club’s next steps for the third season, “We are strongly looking to improve the baseball experience for fans and are willing to try out of the box ideas. We love when fans give us feedback on things they would like to see.”

Head Coach John Rizzo, continues to recruit and assemble his 2020 roster to compete at a high level and put a solid product on the field for fans to enjoy.

“I feel great about the pedigree of coach we have in John, and the team he is putting together. We have a very far reach geographically speaking. I think the fans will be excited to see where our stars come from,” said Czerow.

The Watertown Rapids begin play of their third season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in May of 2020 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown, NY

For news, sponsorship and ticket information visit www.watertown-rapids.com.

