WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Fish Hatchery is more than its name implies. At the north end of the town of Warrensburg, the greater fish hatchery park spans 38 acres alongside the Hudson River. While the facility itself raises brook and rainbow trout for the county, the park features hiking trails, picnic tables, and scenic views. Now, it also includes a place to play a recent popular sport.

On Friday, staff from the hatchery and the county Department of Parks & Recreation cut the ribbon on a new, 9-hole disc golf course, starting in the field opposite the park’s picnic pavilion and running into the woods. The par 3 course was spearheaded by a staff member at the hatchery.

“It’s everything that this place encompasses,” said hatchery Fish Management Specialist Jeff Inglee. “We’re really trying to build the park into a full recreational opportunity. We have the fish hatchery, we have the pavilions, the river, and now we can come and play disc golf.”

The disc golf course at Warren County Fish Hatchery Park in Warrensburg, N.Y.

The course dips in and out of the woods, on a path that will take golfers under treetops and alongside wetlands – the sport’s very own water hazard. The course was created by Jaimen Hume, one of the designers behind the 18-hole course opened at Glens Falls’ Crandall Park in 2021. At half the size of its neighbor course to the south, the Warrensburg location isn’t planned as the site of any large tournaments, but fundraiser games for local causes are already in the works.

The course itself has had a long way to travel from throw to score. Inglee and others at the county have been planning it since 2021. After obtaining the course’s first few goals – metal baskets with hanging chains – Stewart’s Shops stepped in with four more. County employees started clearing trees and laying things out last winter.

The course map for Warren County Fish Hatchery Park’s new disc golf course in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Photo: Warren County)

Glens Falls’ course saw upwards of 150 players per week the summer it opened, with those involved praising disc golf as a growing sport in the North Country. At the hatchery and park, it was an obvious way to offer something new at the southern end of the Adirondacks.

“It’s a sport that’s growing in leaps and bounds,” said Inglee. “I think people are finding it a competitive but fun sport. Every time we go in and play our course, it’s full of laughter. Everyone needs that.”

The course is located at 145 Echo Lake Road in Warrensburg. Disc golfers can come play at no charge from dawn to dusk every day. Players are encouraged to bring their own discs, but some are available onsite.