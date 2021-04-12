No. 3 Syracuse rallies to beat No. 7 Virginia at home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – No. 3 Syracuse returned home Saturday afternoon after a two-game road trip to face No. 7 Virginia in the Carrier Dome.

After a slow start, the Orange battled back to beat the Cavaliers 15-12. The Orange remain unbeaten at home this season at 5-0. This is the best start for Syracuse at the Dome since winning six straight home games to open the 2017 campaign.

Meaghan Tyrrell tied her career-high with a team-leading five goals and led the Orange with six points. Megan Carney followed close behind with four goals and an assist. Sam Swart notched a hat trick for her third three-plus goal game of the season, while Emma Ward dished out two of the Orange’s four assists.

The Cavaliers came out hot in the first half, tallying seven of the game’s first 10 goals over a 24-minute stretch that featured a pair of goals apiece from Annie Dyson and Ashlyn McGovern. With 55 seconds remaining, Carney notched her first goal of the game and the final goal of the half to make the Virginia lead 7-4 at the break.

Swart started the scoring in the second half, but the Cavaliers answered back with a pair of tallies to extend their lead to four. Meghan Tyrrell followed a Carney goal with two of her own to cut the deficit to one, 9-8, with 16 minutes remaining.

The Orange offense erupted for six straight goals, three of which were scored or assisted by Meaghan Tyrrel , to take a commanding 15-11 lead with three minutes remaining.

Syracuse improves to 8-1 and 5-1 in the ACC. SU will face UAlbany on Tuesday, April 13 at 3 p.m.