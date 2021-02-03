No place like home: Tom Brady explains why he’s happy to play Super Bowl LV in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s a reason they call it “home-field advantage.” Playing in your home stadium has its perks, and it’s no different for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the biggest game of the season.

“I’m happy I’m in my own bed. I’m happy I’m eating good stuff at home. I’m happy I had extra time to prepare,” Brady said. “Don’t have to travel, don’t have to pack my clothes, pack up all my other crap. It’s our own locker room, our own practice field. In the end, I think there’s some real positives to take from it.”

Brady also said that his family has been out of town so he’s had the whole house to himself with no distractions and all the time in the world to study his opponent. He said these two weeks to prepare are the most time he’s ever had to get ready.

So he’s got extra prep time, home field and experience all working in his favor. But while Brady has the most experience in these big games, he’s just like everyone else when it comes to experience hosting one. In that regard, he’s taking it in stride.

“I don’t really have any perspective on this one,” Brady said. “This is the first time we’ve ever had a chance to do the things that we’re doing. I’m kind of going through it like everyone else is. We were all obviously hoping we could get to this point. It took a lot to get to this point. A lot of great wins at the right time to get in the position that we’re in.”