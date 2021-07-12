North Country Report: Adirondack Thunder welcomes players back home

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fans gathered at the Bullpen downtown on Friday evening to say hello to some of the Adirondack Thunder’s newly-signed players for the 2021-22 season.

And all of them are returning players to the area.

In attendance was Shane Harper, who donned the #11 jersey and spoke about his return to his home region, where he played for the Adirondack Phantoms a decade ago.

Harper has more recently played in Europe, and brings a wife and 1-year-old to the region.

Sending in video greetings were two other players. One was Rob Bordson, a former teammate of Harper’s with the Phantoms.

The other was Pete McArthur, a former Adirondack Thunder player who has spent the last year instructing at a youth hockey camp in Texas.

The Adirondack Thunder comes back to Cool Insuring Arena on Oct. 23.

