NY Blitz Weekly Wrap: Giants fall to Jets 34-28

(WIVB)-- 1. Inept offense. We’re now past the halfway point of the season and the offense still hasn’t found a rhythm. They were 22nd in the NFL(19.8 PPG) entering the game and Sunday’s performance won’t improve that number. The Bills don’t make enough explosive plays in the passing game. Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to miss his targets deep down the field. It’s tough for any team to consistently put together 15 play, 80 yard scoring drives, that’s why explosive plays in the passing game are so important. The Bills offense scored 14 points on Sunday against a team that was 2-6, that’s not good enough.

2. Crazy 8. The Bills defense put together one of the most impressive goal line stands you will ever see. The Browns had 8 chances from inside the 2 yard line and the Bills defense kept them off the board. I spoke with several players after the game and they all said they’ve never been a part of something like that. Below is a recap of the amazing goal line stand-