NY Blitz Weekly Wrap – Week 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Rendon drove in Washington's first two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies to raise his major league-leading RBIs total to 124, and the Nationals moved closer to clinching an NL wild-card berth by winning a doubleheader opener against the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Tuesday.

The Phillies and their $330 million right fielder, ex-Nats star Bryce Harper, were eliminated from postseason contention with the loss. Harper was booed each time he strode to the plate, then heard cheers each time he made an out while going 1 for 4.