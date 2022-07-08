CORTLAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Summer collegiate baseball is about at its midpoint, and with that, some leagues have begun to highlight the best and brightest that they have to offer. The New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) did just that last night, announcing the rosters for their NYCBL East/West Showcase, which included seven Sherrill Silversmiths.

The showcase is a joint event hosted by the NYCBL and Prep Baseball Report of New York, consisting of a full scouting combine and a game between the All-Star teams from the East and West divisions of the league, giving players an opportunity to show their skills in front of professional baseball scouts.

30 players were chosen for the teams from each division, with 10 more not being named all-stars but getting invites to the PBR showcase.

Five Silversmiths were selected to the East All-Star team, Infielder Blake VanDreason (Vernon-Verona-Sherrill /Oswego State), pitcher Noah Rodriguez (Siena), designated hitter Anthony Poole (Southern New Hampshire), and outfielders Michael Benedetto (Holland Patent/Onondaga CC) and Colin Plante (Maine Orono). Pitcher Albert Cuello Batista (Southern New Hampshire) and outfielder Joe Comins (West Genesee/Misericordia) were the two players not named all-stars but invited to the showcase.

The event is set for July 11th at Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex in Cortland.