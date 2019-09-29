On day 3 of worlds, Nigerian sprinters appeal to run

The stadium is sparsely filled for the second session at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As the third day of competition at the world track championships begins, Nigeria’s sprinters are in a race against time.

Track’s world governing body, the IAAF, says that NCAA champion Divine Oduduru has filed an appeal against his pre-emptive disqualification from the men’s 200 meters, just hours before the heats begin.

There’s also an appeal from Blessing Okagbare, who wants to run the women’s 200 starting Monday.

The IAAF disqualified them from the 200 and 4×100 relays after they were entered for the 100 but didn’t race. Okagbare said the Nigerian track federation entered her and Oduduru for the 100 even though they didn’t plan to run it.

The women’s 100 final is later Sunday. The men’s triple jump, women’s pole vault, women’s 20-kilometer race walk and the new 4×400 mixed relay are also decided Sunday.

___

