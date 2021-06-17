One and done: Stan Van Gundy fired after first season with Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Pelicans have fired head coach Stan Van Gundy after one season, sources confirmed to WGNO Sports.

Van Gundy’s dismissal was first reported by ESPN.

The Pelicans won 31 games this season, one more than a year ago.

That, despite Zion Williamson playing in 61 games, 37 more than a year ago.

Van Gundy just completed the first year of a four year contract.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Stan Van Gundy have mutually agreed to part ways: https://t.co/341F6rQf97 pic.twitter.com/Rwk9PeGsWJ — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 16, 2021

The Pelicans released a statement on the team’s website immediately following the firing.

“On behalf of Mrs. Gayle Benson and the Pelicans organization, I would like to thank Stan for the integrity and professionalism that he demonstrated during his time in New Orleans, as well as the commitment and work ethic he brought to our team,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.

“This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally, but we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction. We wish Stan, Kim and their family all the best in the future.”