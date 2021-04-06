Syracuse adds MEAC Player of the year Jayla Thornton

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse has added grad transfer Jayla Thornton for the 2021-22 basketball season. Thornton spent the last four years at Howard University. The 5-foot-10 guard was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Year and is the league’s all-time 3-point shooter.

Thornton averaged nearly 14 points a game in the 2020-21 season for the Bison. In her four years at Howard, Thornton appeared in 106 games and earned 78 starts, which included starting every game for the last two seasons. Thornton holds the MEAC record for 3-pointers made with 275 during her four-year career with the Bison. She made a career-best 97 threes as a sophomore and shot 37 percent from downtown that season. Thornton scored in double figures 12 times and amassed 20+ points on five occasions including a season high 29 points in a win over Richmond on Dec. 22, 2020.