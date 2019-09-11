Orange Nation Interactive: Sept. 11

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The NewsChannel 9 sports team is ready to take your questions about Syracuse University football as the Orange are preparing to take on Clemson this week. Do you have a question you want answered? Leave a comment below and Steve Infanti and Darius Joshua will answer it on Orange Nation Interactive.

function changeCommentsUrl(newUrl){ // should refresh fb comments plugin for the “newUrl” variable document.getElementById(‘comments’).innerHTML=’ ‘; parser=document.getElementById(‘comments’); parser.innerHTML=’ ‘; FB.XFBML.parse(document.getElementById(‘comments’)); }