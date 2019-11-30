18 Syracuse women’s basketball team rolls past Houston

VICTORIA, B.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse opened the the Greater Victorian Invitational presented by the City of Langford with a dominating 86-63 victory over Houston Thursday night in Victoria, B.C.

The Orange saw four players hit the double-digit scoring mark in senior Gabrielle Cooper, redshirt junior Kiara Lewis, sophomore Emily Engstler and redshirt sophomore Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi. Engstler led the team with her third double-double of the year, and ‘Cuse shot an impressive 52 percent from the field.

The Orange are back in action Friday against the winner of Stanford/California Baptist.