2020 Four star recruit Frank Anselem chooses Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team has now added a third recruit to the class of 2020. Frank Anselem will be joining the Orange this winter.

The 6-10 center chose SU over Georgia, San Diego State and New Mexico.

It’s been an incredibly long journey but at this point, I choose to further my education as well as basketball career at SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY. Thanks to everyone who has been a part of my life and supported me thus far. Looking forward to what the future holds.🙏🏽 #goorange 🍊🍊🍊 — Frank (@the2kfranky) June 3, 2020

The Napa, CA native is ranked 142nd by 247 Sports and joins small forward Kadary Richmond and power forward Woody Newton in the upcoming class.

Senior center Bourama Sidibe returns as the starter for next season. Sophomore Jesse Edwards played sparingly as a freshman and John Bol Ajak redshirted his first year on the hill.