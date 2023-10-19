SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — Graduate student Felipe D’Agostini recorded a brace in less than two minutes as No. 22 Syracuse beat Yale, 2-0, Wednesday night.

The Orange earned their sixth clean sheet of the season, closing out non-conference play with a 5-1 record at home.

’Cuse outshot the Bulldogs, 14-3, and had more corners (10-2).

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Sophomore Nicholas Kaloukian sent a ball to the right side of the pitch for senior Nate Edwards, who dished it off to D’Agostini in the box, who blasted it into the top of the net at 19:48.

1:24 later, the graduate student doubled the score. Intercepting a Yale pass, the Orange used quick passing to find D’Agostini near the top of the box. The midfielder sent the ball on net, just out of the reach of diving Bulldogs goalkeeper, Chris Edwards.

Syracuse’s defense kept the Yale attack silent throughout the match, holding the Bulldogs to one shot attempt in the first half and a pair of shot attempts in the final 45 minutes.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jahiem Wickham earned his fourth clean sheet of the season. This was the first start where Wickham did not make a save.

OF NOTE:

Syracuse has now played every day of the week following Wednesday’s match.

D’Agostini became the second player to record a brace this season, joining senior Lorenzo Boselli, who found the back of the net twice on Aug. 24 versus Providence.

D’Agostini’s two goals in 1:24 is the fastest by an Orange player since Curt Calov recorded a brace in 3:19 on Sept. 14, 2021, versus Binghamton.

The brace was D’Agostini’s third of his career, having achieved the feat twice at Oral Roberts.

Edwards recorded an assist on both goals, marking the first multi-assist contest in his collegiate career.

Kaloukian and senior Gabriel Mikina are tied for the third-most points on the team with nine after picking up assists.

Five players appeared in the full time in the win: Josh Belluz, Mikina, Olu Oyegunle, Wickham and Gavin Wigg.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse wraps up its regular season home slate on Sunday, Oct. 22, against NC State. Kickoff from the SU Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. (ACC Network Extra). Admission and parking are free.

Prior to the match, the team will hold its Senior Day and recognize members of the senior class in a pregame ceremony.