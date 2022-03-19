BLACKSBURG, V.A. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Emily Hawryschuk scored five goals and Megan Carney recorded eight points to lead the No. 3 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team to a 17-5 win at No. 24 Virginia Tech. The Orange improve their record to 7-2 overall, 3-0 in ACC play.

Hawryschuk moved into third place on Syracuse’s career goals scored list with her performance against the Hokies. She now has 236, surpassing Katie Rowan’s 232 goals from 2006-09. Meaghan Tyrrell scored four goals and dished out three assists. She is now tied with Riley Donahue (2015-18) for seventh place on the Orange’s all-time assists list.

Syracuse used a balanced scoring attack that featured five players with multiple goals. Carney had a hat trick, while Emma Tyrrell and Maddy Baxter had two goals apiece.

In addition, Kate Mashewske recorded a career-high 11 draw controls, helping the Orange to a 20-6 advantage in the draw circle.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia Tech (7-4, 2-2) scored the first two goals of the game, but back-to-back goals by Meaghan Tyrrell tied the score at the 7:44 mark of the first quarter. Tyrrell’s goals sparked the Orange on a 6-0 scoring run. She had three goals and two assists during the offensive outburst.

The Orange dominated the second quarter as they outscored the Hokies, 6-0. Maddy Baxter had a pair of goals during the period as Syracuse went into halftime with a 12-3 lead. The 12 goals marked the Orange’s second-highest first-half output this season.

Syracuse continued to extend its lead in the second half. Hawryschuk started the fourth quarter with three unanswered goals, all on assists from Carney, to give the Orange their largest lead of the day at 17-4.

DEFENSE STANDS STRONG

While the offense was clicking, the defense held the Hokies to just two goals over the final three quarters. The five goals are the fewest the Orange have allowed in a game this season and marks the third time Syracuse has held its opponent to less than 10 goals in 2022.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns to the Carrier Dome to host Temple on Saturday, March 26 at 4:30 p.m.