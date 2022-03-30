SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Graduate student Tessa Queri picked up a ground ball with seven seconds remaining and No. 4 Syracuse ran out the clock to secure a 14-13 victory over No. 6 Loyola in women’s lacrosse action in the Carrier Dome on Thursday. The win is Syracuse’s third against a top-10 opponent this season and improved the Orange’s home record to 6-0.

Junior Emma Tyrrell again led the Syracuse offense with seven points on four goals and three assists, while graduate student Emily Hawryschuk finished with three goals and one assist. On the defensive end, goalkeeper Kimber Hower made a career-high 12 saves, including five in the fourth quarter.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse (9-2) led by two at halftime and held a 12-9 advantage at the end of the third quarter. Back-to-back goals by freshman Olivia Adamson to open the fourth quarter gave the Orange their largest lead of the night of five at 14-9.

Adamson’s second goal with 13:11 remaining would be the final tally for Syracuse as Loyola (9-1) mounted a comeback. Jillian Wilson scored back-to-back goals before Livy Rosenzweig recorded her fourth of the day to cut the deficit to 14-12 with 2:15 on the clock.

Hower’s save with 1:37 remaining gave the Orange possession with a chance to nearly run out the clock, but a turnover on the clear gave the ball back to the Greyhounds and they took advantage on Wilson’s goal with 24 seconds remaining to get within one at 14-13.

Loyola won the ensuing draw and appeared to have scored the tying goal, but offsetting fouls were called on the play, negating the goal. The Greyhounds kept the ball on alternating possession and called timeout with 12 seconds on the clock. Off the restart, an overthrown pass by Loyola was picked up by Queri to secure the victory.

OF NOTE

Hawryschuk recorded four points in the win, increasing her career total to 299. With her next point, the Victor, N.Y. native will be come the fifth player in program history to record 300 career points.

UP NEXT

Syracuse returns to ACC play on Saturday, April 2 against Pittsburgh at 12 p.m. in the Dome.