4th quarter troubles doom Syracuse women in loss to Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse (1-1, 0-1 ACC) battled Notre Dame (3-0, 1-0 ACC) through three quarters before the Fighting Irish pulled away in an 82-56 triumph at the Carrier Dome. It was the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both programs.

Alaysia Styles led the Orange with 14 points and six rebounds while Notre Dame featured four players in double-digit points, including Maddy Westbeld, who finished with 19.

“I thought we did some good things in the first half and gave ourselves a chance,” said head coach Vonn Read.” The girls were playing hard and there are definitely some things to take away from today.”

After Notre Dame took an early lead in the first quarter, Syracuse answered back in the second quarter with two back-to-back three pointers, Chrsitianna Carr and Najé Murray each with one, that sparked a 12-2 run. The score was 34-28 at the end of two quarters.



Despite a back and forth third quarter of play, the Fighting Irish extended their lead in the fourth quarter, scoring 25 points to make the final score 82-56. The Orange forced 32 turnovers and recorded 8 total rebounds.



At halftime of the game, Syracuse Athletics officially retired Felisha Legette-Jack’s jersey to the Carrier Dome rafters as the first female student-athlete at Syracuse to have their jersey retired. Legette-Jack was a standout women’s basketball player for the Orange in the late 80s and helped SU to the 1985 BIG EAST Championship. Her jersey joined those of 15 men’s basketball and six football standouts who have received this honor.



The Orange return to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. to host Morgan State in a non-conference match up. Syracuse will then travel to the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas which begins on Saturday, Nov. 20.