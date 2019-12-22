Balanced attack leads Syracuse to win over North Florida

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Five different players scored in double figures for Syracuse as the Orange held off North Florida 82-70 on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

Elijah Hughes scored ten of his team-high 18 points in the first half as Syracuse led 35-33 at the break.

With the game tied at 54 with 12 minutes to play, Syracuse would go on an 11-0 run and never look back.

Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III combined to hit eight threes, sparking the Orange to the win.

Marek Dolezaj chipped in 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Freshman Quincy Guerrier added ten points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Orange.

Syracuse improves to 7-5 with the win.

SU returns to action next Saturday against Niagara.